LARGO, Fla. - Largo Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting of a taxi cab driver.

According to officials, they responded to a report of a shooting that occurred near 2122 Bradford St. at approximately 8:29 p.m.

Officials say the taxi cab driver responded to this location to pick up a fare. Upon arrival the driver was approached by a suspect who was wearing a mask that covered his face. The suspect demanded money from the driver and pulled out a gun. The driver got into a fight with the suspect and at some point during the struggle, the suspect shot the cab driver once in the leg, resulting in a non-life threatening injury. The driver remains in the hospital, recovering from the shooting.

Largo detectives are investigating the incident as an armed robbery. If you have any information about the suspect's identity, please call the Largo Police Department or Crime Stoppers immediately.

