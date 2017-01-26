SUV hits, kills man running from deputies in Pinellas County

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - UPDATE | 1:15 p.m.--

Matthew Lindley died of his injuries at about 3:30 Thursday morning.

He was being treated at St. Joseph's Hospital when he died.

Original Story | The Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating an accident involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian after a man ran from deputies in Palm Harbor.

The crash happened on US Highway 19 North just south of Tampa Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a deputy was on patrol when he observed a dark colored SUV stopped in the roadway on US Highway 19 N, just south of Tampa Road in the northbound lanes.

The deputy made a u-turn to investigate when a man jumped out of the SUV and the vehicle drove away. The deputy stopped the man on the east sidewalk of US Highway 19.

The man was identified as Matthew Lindley, 29, of Palm Harbor. The deputy says Lindley had been drinking and he was putting himself and others in danger. The deputy attempted to put Lindley in protective custody but Lindley resisted and a struggle ensued.

Lindley pulled away from the deputy when he tried to handcuff him. The deputy grabbed Lindley's tshirt as he attempted to run away but Lindley broke free by pulling off his tshirt and he ran westbound into traffic on US Highway 19 N.

At the same time, a 2010 Ford Escape, driven by Malcon Suttie, 82, was traveling northbound on US Highway 19 N, approaching the intersection of Tampa Road, when Lindley ran in front of the SUV and he was hit by the vehicle.

The deputy on scene rendered aide to Lindley at the scene. Lindley was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say speed was not a factor in the crash. No charges will be filed against Suttie.

Lindley did have an active warrant out for failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and a writ of bodily attachment for child support.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.