St. Pete neigbhorhood smells foul odor over holiday weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - People who live in the Maximo Moorings neighborhood of St. Petersburg have spent the last few days dealing with a foul odor.

Over the New Years weekend, people who live there posted to the city's See, Click, Fix app that a strong smell is taking over the area.

One user posted, "for two days the area stinks sewer. What is the city doing about this?" and another used posed on New Years Day, "2 days in a row the smell from the sewage plant on 54th street s. is unbearable."

The smell is beginning to become the norm for people who live there like Steven Lincoln, "it's a beautiful day outside, except this smell."

Lincoln lives less than a quarter mile away from the Southwest Water Reclamation Facility and believes that's the source of the horrible smell. The Florida native said the foul odor has gotten stronger in his neighborhood.

"And, right now I understand they're working on the plant and its uncovered, so of course it's going to be a lot more for us to deal with, yah."

Another neighbor took to the See, Click, Fix app as well asking the city to resolve ASAP.

"We get it any time wind is out of the south here in Maximo," said Lincoln.

Neighbors feel this could be part of that trickle effect from the city's water crisis, it started in 2015 with the closing of the Albert Whitted facility, which meant more waste would come to the Southwest facility.

With Monday an observed holiday, city officials were off, but they briefly said they aren't aware of any complaints.