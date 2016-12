ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a bicycle bandit.

According to officials, a man, caught on surveillance video, utilized a fishing pole to unlatch the safety pin on a parking garage gate to gain access to the Sage Condos at 400 4th Avenue South.

Once inside, the suspect went to a bicycle rack and took several bicycles.

If you know the identity of this bicycle bandit, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

You can also text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411.)