PINELLAS, CO., - Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at a mobile home park in Clearwater at about 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at 24479 US Highway 19 North at the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park.

BREAKING | Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting at 24479 US Highway 19 N. pic.twitter.com/Vg57ZWiypA — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) January 17, 2017

The victim was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital for life threatening injuries.

One person is in custody and deputies say there is no threat to the community.

Action Air 1 is flying to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for further updates.

