Overnight fire leaves Seminole family homeless

SEMINOLE, Fla. - Seminole investigators trying to get to the bottom of what led to fire that left a family without a place to lay their heads late Sunday night.

According to Pasco County Fire and Rescue, five individuals were left without a home and one person was injured and transported to the hospital, there is no word on their condition at this time.

The Pinellas county fire marshal and arson investigators are working to determine an exact cause.

The home is located on 90th Ave, just off busy Seminole Blvd. The flames did not reach neighboring homes. It all sparked just before 11 Sunday night.

The Red Cross is helping the family.