Off duty Pinellas deputy arrested after domestic dispute

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - An off duty Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested following a domestic related dispute with his ex girlfriend early Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a home in Palm Harbor regarding a report of a domestic related dispute.

Off duty Deputy, John Farese, and his ex-girlfriend who he used to live with, reportedly got into an argument at the home.

Deputies say that Farese and the victim were fighting over the victim's cell phone when he reportedly grabbed her wrist and caused her to fall to the ground.

The victim told Farese she was going to call 911 and he took the phone out of her hand. While they were arguing, the victim was holding their 22-month-old child. The child was not injured during the dispute.

The victim did sustain minor injury to her knee and wrist.

Farese has been charged with one count of Domestic Battery and one count of Tampering with a Witness.

He is currently being held in the Pinellas County Jail.

