Man caught on camera bagging senior citizen's wallet at Dollar General

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete investigators are searching for the man who bagged a senior citizen's wallet after she mistakenly left it on a checkout counter.

Iris Salzer is a 77-year-old on the go. She spends her days between running errands and volunteering at a local nursing home.

"I left each of their rooms with a smile on my face," said Salzer about a recent visit.

But recently, in the midst of her hustle and bustle, she left a Dollar General on 49th Street North in St. Petersburg without her wallet.

"I was reaching in my bag to get my list from Publix and I said 'my bag's not heavy enough,'" said Salzer. "So I quickly, turned around, by then it was too late."

St. Petersburg Police released surveillance video from inside the Dollar General that shows a man at the checkout line. When no one is looking, the man slips Salzer's wallet into his plastic sack as if it's his own.

"Why didn't he turn it in? You know, that's when you lose faith in people," said Salzer.

The crook got away with cash and credit cards, but the worst of it, Salzer says, is losing her driver's license, social security and Medicare cards.

"I'm more disappointed and angry. I'm disappointed that there are thieves out there and this is something we all have to deal with."

Detectives hope someone recognizes the man in the video and calls police.

"When the detective came out he said would I be willing to prosecute? And I said I'll do anything so this guy doesn't walk and do this to somebody else."

If you have any helpful information, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP-411.