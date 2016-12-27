Lyft and Uber drivers afraid to return to work after Lyft driver was kidnapped

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - After authorities said a Lyft driver was kidnapped for 11 hours, other Lyft and Uber drivers expressed concerns about the terrifying crime.

Shannon Hall and Lisa Hunt are Lyft drivers. Hall drives for Uber too. They both said when Tampa police reported 4 men forced a Lyft driver to take the suspects on a crime spree, they could not believe it.

"I do have to give the driver kudos for keeping his cool just playing along with the game and doing what he had to do to protect himself," Hall said.

Hall said safety is what he and other drivers keep talking about after what happened.

"A lot of them just feel that, you know, if the situation ever happened to them, they feel they have to protect themselves," Hall said.

Hunt is worried about it too. She said she stopped driving at night. She reached out to the sheriff's office for help.

"What is the best advice you can give us at this point on how to handle ourselves in a similar situation," Hunt asked on Facebook.

Hunt said drivers have been turning to social media to talk online and give each other advice about day to day situations.

"We are starting to share information about which neighborhoods we won't drive in and which areas we won't pick up in," Hunt said.

Hunt and Hall said they enjoy driving, but want to make sure they are as safe as possible after what happened to the other Lyft driver.

According to Tampa Police, the Lyft driver was kidnapped by 4 suspects who forced him to drive them around Hillsborough County and Polk County, committing crimes.

"As a guy, I've got a little boy and I've got a family so at the end of the day I just want to go home to see my kid," Hall said.

"I need to make sure I'm doing everything I can to stay safe," Hunt said.

When Tampa Police updated ABC Action News last about this incident, they had arrested two suspects in the case and were searching for two additional suspects.