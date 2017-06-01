Fire causes nursing home to evacuate in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A nursing home had to be evacuated early Thursday morning in Pinellas Park due to a structure fire.

Bayside Terrace, an assisted living and retirement community in Pinellas Park, was evacuated before the first fire unit got on scene. The nursing home is located at 9381 US Hwy 19 N.

Only part of the building had to be evacuated as a precaution due to smoke odor on the second floor. Residents in that part of the building evacuated to lobby.

A faulty A/C motor caused some smoke at a Pinellas Park assisted living facility. Residents evacuated. No one hurt @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/CD31cackVc — Isabel Rosales (@WFTSisabel) June 1, 2017

No injuries have been reported.