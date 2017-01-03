Detectives Seek Public's Help In Locating Missing Endangered Man In St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are seeking the public's help in locating a missing endangered man in St. Petersburg.

Rang Truong, 34, was last seen exiting a vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 near Derby Lane located at 10490 Gandy Boulevard North, in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Truong was agitated when he exited a family member's vehicle and left the area on foot, according to officials.

Truong is from out of state and he is not familiar with the St. Petersburg area.



Detectives say that Truong suffers from mental health related issues and is without his prescribed medication.



Truong is described as an Asian male, approximately 5'8" tall, 140 lbs., black short straight hair, brown eyes, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and red shoes.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives in locating Rang Truong is urged to contact local law enforcement.