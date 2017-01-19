Crash involving vehicle, motorcycle and home in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. - Police are investigating a crash in Seminole involving a SUV, motorcycle and home.

The crash happed just after 12 p.m. on 113th Street N.

After the impact between the SUV and motorcycle, the SUV crashed through a fence and into a house.

"I don't know how that happened," said Joani Gras, who lives at the home where the SUV went through and nearly into her pool before crashing into her neighbor's home, "it's amazing."

The driver of the SUV was sent to a nearby hospital and the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The incident happened in front of a nearby post office.

Friends of the motorcycle victim showed up near the accident to place flowers.

"It's just now how it's supposed to be," said a friend.

ABC Action News isn't identifying the friend as investigators have yet to release the name of the driver.

This is a developing story, stay with abcactionnews.com for further updates.