7-year-old Clearwater boy injured in hit-and-run

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A 7-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Clearwater Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the boy was riding his bike with two other friends when they attempted to cross the road in the crosswalk at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Druid Road.

After hitting the child, the car stopped briefly and then left the scene northbound on Myrtle Avenue.

The car was described as a four-door grey or charcoal sedan that possibly had tinted windows.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Bayfront Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

