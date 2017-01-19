Family members said the Go Fund Me Money will also allow Hunter's mother can take some time off when needed and to help care for her daughter.
A Pasco County teacher is also working to help the family have gifts, gift cards, clothes and canned goods in time for the holidays.
"It could've happened to anybody," said Danna Scranton, who teaches at Thomas Weightman Middle School. "And we would certainly want that same outpouring of support that I'm trying to get for this family."
Community members who want to help can drop off clothes, gift cards, canned goods or presents for four-year-old Maddie, Hunter's sister at her school. Scranton said she especially likes dolls.
Maddie is size 5/6 and her mother is size medium.
Scranton also encourages people in the community to write the family a holiday card or nice note.
Please drop off any items for Hunter Fink's family at:
Thomas Weightman Middle School
30649 Wells Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Phone: (813) 794-0200