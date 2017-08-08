PASCO CO., Fla -

A new traffic signal in Pasco County is causing morning commute delays but folks working near the intersection say it will make things much safer.

Some folks were growing inpatient as crews were preparing to turn the light on and make it operational.

Scott Cash owns one of the only businesses on SR 52 near Old Pasco Road - he’s ready for construction to be over.

“Yes,” he laughed. "Roadwork is never any fun."

It won't be done until late next year. FDOT says:

"Currently, we have two projects on SR 52 in that area. In the Old Pasco Road area to Bellamy Brothers Boulevard, we are 4-laning SR 52. To the east of Old Pasco Road, we are in the final stages of 6-laning SR 52 as part of the project that is also widening I-75 to six lanes."

The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic studies at that intersection prove the light is crucial to keep up with all the cars and crashes.

"I'd say we probably average, especially the last couple of years as things are picked up, we probably average a pretty good accident every three months,” said Cash.

He says often times those crashes can cause 30-45 minute back ups, and it's expected to get even busier.

Cypress Creek High School is starting up next Monday for the first time - folks say that's going to increase traffic on old Pasco Road - plus folks believe people are taking the road to avoid traffic on SR 54.

The current light fixture is temporary. Once work to expand SR 52 is complete, a new traffic signal will be installed to accommodate the new layout.

"I'm a building supply house, I love this growth,” said Cash. "Especially after 2008 and 2009 where I was very fortunate to survive."

For now - FDOT asks drivers to use caution and take it slow while folks get used to the light.