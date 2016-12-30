Suspect cuts hole in roof to steal safe inside Pasco VFW

Pasco Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating a burglary suspect.

On Thursday morning, detectives responded to a burglary at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post (VFW) on Bartelt Road in Holiday.

According to officials, an unknown suspect got inside the VFW by cutting a hole in the roof and jumping in. Once inside, the suspect went directly to the office where the safe was and removed the safe without tampering with anything else. The suspect then left the scene with the safe and an undisclosed amount of cash. (View surveillance video here.)

If you have any information, please call 1-800-706-2488.