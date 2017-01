PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - There could be big changes for many parents and students living in Pasco County.

The Pasco County School district could vote Tuesday night on new school boundaries that would send hundreds of students to a new school.

A rezoning committee of principals and parents approved a plan to move the Longleaf neighborhood and a few others into the River Ridge school zone in December.

Parents say the changes are creating upheaval across the area because hundreds of students will have to move schools.

The new boundaries were drawn to relieve overcrowding along the 54 corridor and to fill classrooms in other parts of the county.

Parents can still voice their opinions before the final vote at Tuesday night's meeting.

More info on Pasco County school district's facebook page.

