Pasco County deputies search for woman that breaks into car dealership

WFTS Webteam
6:42 PM, Dec 29, 2016
1:53 AM, Dec 30, 2016

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman who committed a burglary to a car dealership and attempted two auto thefts.

According to officials, the woman got the keys to two different vehicles while inside the Maus Nissan in New Port Richey but was unable to leave with either vehicle due to the gates being closed.

Screen shots from surveillance footage show the suspect who entered the business.

If you have any information please call the crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit the tip online at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=615

