Pasco County Sheriff's Office rips Tostitos' breathalyzer bag on social media

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Tostitos has gone viral for their latest invention; a bag that doubles as a breathalyzer of sorts.
Well, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office hates the idea. In a twitter post on Friday morning, the Sheriff wrote: "Just saying...if blowing into a Tostitos bag seems like a good idea, you should already know you shouldn't be driving. Deal?"
The company developed the alcohol-detecting chip bag that you simply have to breathe on to get results, according to Fortune. Sensors on the bag can detect any trace of alcohol on a person’s breath, flashing a red light with message that says “don’t drink and drive” when it senses alcohol.
Several tweets from the Sheriff followed, making fun of the invention.
Officer: "Please step out of the car, I'm going to need you to blow into this"