Pasco County Sheriff's Office rips Tostitos' breathalyzer bag on social media

Kelly Bazzle
7:50 AM, Jan 27, 2017
3 hours ago

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is not impressed with the Tostitos breathalyzer bag and they let it all out on social media.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Tostitos has gone viral for their latest invention; a bag that doubles as a breathalyzer of sorts.

Well, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office hates the idea. In a twitter post on Friday morning, the Sheriff wrote: "Just saying...if blowing into a Tostitos bag seems like a good idea, you should already know you shouldn't be driving. Deal?"

The company developed the alcohol-detecting chip bag that you simply have to breathe on to get results, according to Fortune. Sensors on the bag can detect any trace of alcohol on a person’s breath, flashing a red light with message that says “don’t drink and drive” when it senses alcohol. 

Several tweets from the Sheriff followed, making fun of the invention. 

 

 

 

 

Here's the bag they're talking about: Think you're drunk? Breathe on Tostitos' new chip bag to find out

The limited time “Party Safe” bag is reportedly a partnership with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

So, what do you think? Tell us on our facebook page

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top