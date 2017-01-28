Pasco County Sheriff's Office rips Tostitos' breathalyzer bag on social media

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Tostitos has gone viral for their latest invention; a bag that doubles as a breathalyzer of sorts.

Well, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office hates the idea. In a twitter post on Friday morning, the Sheriff wrote: "Just saying...if blowing into a Tostitos bag seems like a good idea, you should already know you shouldn't be driving. Deal?"

The company developed the alcohol-detecting chip bag that you simply have to breathe on to get results, according to Fortune. Sensors on the bag can detect any trace of alcohol on a person’s breath, flashing a red light with message that says “don’t drink and drive” when it senses alcohol.

Several tweets from the Sheriff followed, making fun of the invention.

Officer: "Please step out of the car, I'm going to need you to blow into this"



Driver: *pulls out chip bag* "No worries, I have my own" https://t.co/DT0Tt8Am8r — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017

Next Sunday, first person to show us their chip bag saying they shouldn't drive but they are driving anyways gets a free breathalyzer test! — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017

The limited time “Party Safe” bag is reportedly a partnership with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

