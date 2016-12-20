Pasco Co. company bringing 'white Christmas' to area families

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - You might be dreaming of a white Christmas with every Christmas card you write. But you know in Florida, the only white you're going to see is the sun shining too bright at the beach! It turns out, though, there's a way you might actually make dreams of a snowy white Christmas come true.

With a spray tank in tow and a nozzle, the team at VIP Pest Control is busy spreading Christmas cheer by painting lawns white and adding a little sparkle to give the gift of snow!

"The one good point is--you don't have to shovel it!" said Vicki Hutto, owner of VIP Pest Control.

Hutto developed the environmentally-friendly, kid and pet safe paint about 10 years ago, but hasn't offered the white Christmas package since.

"You know there's been so much controversy in the last few months. I think we all needed a smile. Hence, the snow on the lawn," Hutto said.

The only down side might be, you can't exactly make a perfect snowman or snow angel. But this white Christmas is still extra special. It's being given free to Old Saint Nick himself.

"It only snowed at Santa's house--Santa's summer house!" he said.

Santa and his wife are looking forward to continuing an annual tradition this weekend in honor of a son they lost. They'll give out dozens of gifts to local kids on Christmas Eve, who will get an extra surprise with a freshly snow-covered yard.

"They're going to be over excited, over the top excited. It'll be Santa magic!" Santa said.

And as the king of Christmas prepares for his big flight Saturday night, he knows the snow will do the trick to get him on his merry way.

"The reindeer will have a place to land. They don't know what grass is. The either land on roof tops or on snow," said Santa.

And it will come with a wish for all your days to be merry and bright..and all your Christmases, even in Florida, to be white.