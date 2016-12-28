NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Dramatic video shows the tense moments following a police chase. Officers are seen being assisted by a good Samaritan as they wrestle a 16-year-old suspect to the ground.

“By the time I get down there, he’s already got her on her knees and he’s about to pull back for a punch,” said Good Samaritan Chris Smith.

Smith and his son Kesey say the commotion outside their home on River road began around two Tuesday afternoon.

“It sounded like two cars hitting each other so I thought it was a wreck at first,” said Kesey.

Smith says their first thought was to help but quickly realized this was not a normal accident.

“The left side of the car was pretty damaged,” said Kesey.

Smith says what they saw was a black Lexus slammed into a palm tree in their front yard, the wheels still spinning.

“We seen the car there totaled and the boy started running and the next thing that popped into my mind is that he’s running from the cops cause I could hear the sirens,” said Kesey.

Police say, they were running. Just a half hour earlier, four suspects, forced their way into a home on Ohio Avenue at gun point. Two teens lived in the home and told police they recognized two of the suspects.

“They were traumatized, you get guns pointed at you, you got people forcing your way into your home,” said Steven Kostas with New Port Richey Police Department.

Police say the men stole a few items before leaving the house in a stolen black Lexus. That's when police began a short pursuit.

“I want to say after a half mile or a mile, the vehicle crashed into a tree,” said Kostas.

Smith says that's when he came out of find the officer struggling to cuff one of the suspects and jumped into action.

“When he pulled back to throw a punch, that’s when I bear hugged him and took him to the ground,” said Smith.

Police say an 18 year old and 16 year old were taken into custody but two other teens remain on the loose.

Tonight police are praising Smiths actions, while also honing in on the remaining suspects.

“We think we have a lead on them and we’re going to get them into custody as soon as possible,” said Kostas.