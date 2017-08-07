Man test drives motorcycle in 'Offer Up' exchange, never comes back

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are looking for a man seen on video driving off with a motorcycle without paying in an exchange using the sales app 'Offer Up.'

On Friday evening, deputies say the suspect met the man at the Jiffy store in San Antonio to test drive a black 2014 Honda CB500RE motorcycle with Florida license tag 9045RD.

The meeting was arranged on Offer Up, an app used to sell items online.

Video shows a man taking the motorcycle for a test drive, but he never returned.

The man selling the bike never got the man's name or contact info, but his Offer Up profile name was "Sonic Knuckles."

He is described as an adult white male, about 30 years of age. He is about 5'8" tall wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black baseball cap he left at the scene.

He brought the helmet in the video with him and has a cross tattoo on his inside left forearm.

If you have any information on the man, Pasco Sheriff's Office asks you to call (800) 706-2488.