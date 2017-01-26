Mother and boyfriend arrested for aggravated child neglect; child was malnourished and dehydrated

HUDSON, Fla. - A mother and her boyfriend were arrested for aggravated child neglect after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive, malnourished and dehydrated.

On Jan. 17, the child was found unresponsive and was transported to Bayonet Point Hospital with multiple injuries. The child had bruises over the right eye, abrasions on the hip and deep bruises on the thigh and chest.

The emergency room physician as very concerned about the injuries and found the child was suffering from a subdural hematoma (bleeding in the brain).

Lab reports came back showing the child was severely dehydrated and may have had elevated liver enzymes.

The 3-year-old was airlifted to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital because the child was in critical condition and needed further specialized treatment.

At John Hopkins, a doctor who evaluated the child advised that the child was suffering from multiple findings of abuse and severe malnourishment and dehydration, severe enough to cause death or great bodily harm.

The child's mother, Kimberly Bedwell, and her boyfriend, Eric Sanders were arrested for aggravated child neglect.

She claims she didn't see any marks on the victim's body and had just given her a bath the night prior. She said the head injury could have been caused by the child's 2-year-old brother who likes to rough house.

The child's injuries are no longer life threatening.