Former mobile home park tenants taking action after alleged harassment, intimidation

HUDSON, Fla. -

The former tenant of a Hudson mobile home park says he is taking legal action against its management after seeing a report on ABC Action News.

Wednesday we reported hundreds of residents at Forest Green Mobile Home Park had their water abruptly shut off with no warning. A plumber restored fixed the water main break after ABC Action News showed up with a Pasco County code inspector to investigate.

Devon McNeill said he and his partner lived at Forest Green last year.

"I would say it was hell," said McNeill. "A small two-bedroom trailer infested with roaches and mold."

The McNeill's claim they were were harassed by management and evicted without cause.

An eviction lawsuit filed by Paul Chad Comingore, owner of Forest Green Family Communities LLC, was dismissed in court because the McNeill's had already moved out of Forest Green.

But not before, they say, workers dumped their belongings outside, leaving much of it damaged or missing.

"Most of our stuff was in trash bags, clothes, dishes pots, things like that," said McNeill. "We had a lot of things that were just missing."

McNeill plans to file a lawsuit for personal property damage and moving expenses.

McNeill, a public notary, sees strength in numbers as an effective legal strategy.

"Everybody who lives here is going through the same thing that we went through, most of them are too scared to speak out," said McNeill.

McNeill spent Thursday asking neighbors to document their living conditions for a potential class-action lawsuit against Comingore.

ABC Action News made multiple requests for comment by phone and in-person, but Comingore refused.

"It hurts to see everyone so fearful of this man," said Wilhemina Briddell, a former resident who signed an affidavit Thursday.

McNeill collected a dozen signed affidavits Thursday and plans to go back to Forest Green Friday to collect more.