Deputy gets concussion in confrontation with suicidal man

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - It took less than 15 seconds from the moment Deputy Thomas Garmon got out of his car for things to explode.

“Hey what are you doing there? Hey get on the ground,” the deputy is heard yelling on the body worn camera video.

Garmon was checking on a report of a suicidal man Saturday night.

Reports said the man was threatening to stab himself with a wooden stake used to hold up Christmas decorations.

Reports also said he wanted to get shot by deputies.

But as soon as Garmon showed up, he saw that man push a woman and run.

“Get on the ground or I’ll tase you,” Garmon yelled.

“Our deputies every day respond to very dangerous situations. They put their lives on the line. They engage in physical conflict with people who hate law enforcement or are involved in criminal activity,” said Captain Mike Jenkins.

Deputy Garmon’s taser didn’t work on the man, later identified Xzyavion Williams, because he had a heavy jacket on.

Williams tried to get away, but when he couldn’t make it over a fence.

He charged the deputy and the two wrestled to the ground.

Even with two more deputies helping. Williams was still fighting for several minutes.

“Calm down bro, you got three cops on you. What are you going to do? Think about it,” an on-looker said to Williams.

During the struggle investigators said Williams kneed Deputy Garmon in the side of the head.

Doctors said the deputy got a concussion.

“The problem with a concussion is that there are potentially long standing effects associated with that so we hope to get him back as quickly as possible. But we aren’t going to rush his return until doctors say its ok,” said Jenkins.

In the video, others can be heard saying that Williams doesn’t need to go to jail, he just needs help.

He’s facing several charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.