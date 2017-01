DADE CITY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Lacoochee trailer park.

At approximately 2:41 a.m., a 50-year-old woman was sleeping in her trailer when she was struck in the head by a bullet. The gunman is currently unknown.

Deputies believe the shooter was outside of the trailer, located at 19140 U.S. 301.

A man was shot in the head in the same trailer park last week. Deputies say the two incidents do not appear to be related.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

