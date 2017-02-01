Deputies: Pasco County high school student brought BB gun to school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A student at Fivay High School is facing a misdemeanor charge after reportedly bringing a BB gun to school on Wednesday morning.

The school was on a precautionary lockdown for a brief period of time after there were reports that a student "may have brought a gun to school."

The school resource officer identified the student and found a BB gun in his possession.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office took the gun from the student.

Story developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

