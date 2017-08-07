Deputies: Man wanted for shooting into car full of people

DADE CITY, Fla. - Pasco County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot into a car full of people on Thursday in Dade City.

Investigators say that 26-year-old Jevante Tomorian Hill fired several shots into a car as his girlfriend, another adult and a child were inside the vehicle.

The incident took place on Blanton Road south of Frazee Hill Road in Dade City.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident or Hill's location is encouraged to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488.

Deputies say no one was injured.

