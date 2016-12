With her Marine son Logan unable to come home for Christmas, Deana Folz wasn’t feeling very cheery.

“I had already decided that I was an instant Grinch and I was going to stay in bed,” she said.

But Friday morning, instead of Santa and his reindeer, three Pasco Sheriff’s patrol cars showed up to her Wesley Chapel home.

The deputies, two of them former Marines, made up a little story to get Deana and her husband to come out.

They said there was a man outside without identification. And they wanted the couples help to try and figure out who he was.

Then the big reveal:

Logan hopped out of the back of a patrol car, into his mother’s arms.

“Holidays in general take on a different meaning for military families. The only thing you want during this season is to have everybody at home and together,” said Folz.

Logan was a standout student at Wiregrass Ranch High School.

The 19-year-old had plenty of college options, but he chose the Marines instead.

His mom said he’s been inspired to do it since watching the events of September 11 when he was just 4-years-old.

“It’s something that felt right. I feel obligated to serve my country,” said Seymour.

He’ll go back to the Marines soon enough, but first another family Christmas with the people he loves the most.

“There’s no way to describe how it feels to just embrace your child and know that he’s here with you in the flesh and safe,” said Folz.

“It felt good to know how much you're missed and loved. Family: that’s all that matters,” said Seymour.

