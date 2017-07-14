Sinkhole swallows 2 homes, continues to grow in Land O' Lakes neighborhood, nearby homes evacuated

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. -

WHAT WE KNOW: The sinkhole started as a depression that opened up behind a home at 21825 Ocean Pines Drive

First call came in at 7:21 a.m.

Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene at 7:36 a.m.

Two homes are destroyed: 21835 Ocean Pines Drive and 21825 Ocean Pines Drive

No injuries reported

State geologist has verified it is an ACTIVE sinkhole, still growing

Perimeter set at 200-300 feet

11 homes voluntarily evacuated from the area

Pasco Fire Rescue removed two dogs from one home

100 homes are without power

Citizens who need help can reach out to the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Pasco County Human Services at 727-847-2411

A large sinkhole swallowed two homes and continues to grow in a neighborhood in Land O' Lakes on Friday morning. Surrounding homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the sinkhole, first reported as a depression, started out as the size of a small pool and a boat on the property was falling into the hole at approximately 7:36 a.m.

Officials have confirmed the sinkhole is approximately 200 feet wide and approximately 50 feet deep. There is a 200 foot perimeter around the hole. The perimeter may be expanded if the sinkhole continues to progress.

Officials say there is concern that the sinkhole could merge into a nearby lake. Officials are monitoring the progression of the sinkhole and keeping residents out of the area.

At 8:23 a.m., the sinkhole expanded and reached the roadway and at least 11 surrounding homes were evacuated.

A sinkhole in a Land O'Lakes neighborhood has prompted evacuations and road closures, Ocean Pines off of US 41. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/yAWPkNTApP — PascoGovAffairs (@PascoGovAffairs) July 14, 2017

Pasco County Fire Rescue provided a video of the first home collapsing into the sinkhole. Watch the video below:

Shortly after ABC Action News arrived on scene, the second home collapsed into the sinkhole. Watch the video below:

Duke Energy cut power in the area as a safety precaution, leaving 100 homes without power. No injuries have been reported.

Roads in the area have been closed and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office has set up checkpoints, allowing only residents in with proof of address at Cloverleaf and Pine, Grove and Pine, Lake Padgett Drive and Ocean Pines Drive.

The sinkhole is located at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O' Lakes. ABC Action News has confirmed the home was a remediated home. According to the listing on Zillow, the property was a "repaired sinkhole" home.

A property appraiser says the home was stabilized in 2014. A previous sinkhole at the same Land O'Lakes home and an adjacent property was identified in 2012. Pasco County Property Appraiser Gary Joiner said stabilization, with a process called grouting, was completed in 2014. Joiner says dozens of pipes were driven up to 60 feet (18 meters) down into ground beneath the properties, then pumped full of concrete to stabilize the soil.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, one home is a complete loss and the second home is a 60% loss. As of 10:03 a.m. officials considered the sinkhole still active.

Pasco Emergency Management, Pasco Fire Rescue, Duke Energy, Pasco Building Inspector and Pasco County PIO have responded to the scene.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.