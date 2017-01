DADE CITY, Fla. - A certified nursing assistant has been charged with making a 90-year-old woman with dementia hit herself.

The incident happened between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening at Royal Oak Nursing Center.

A witness who was coworkers with the CNA said he grabbed her right wrist and made her hit herself several times in the face with her own hand.

The witness reported the incident to the director of nursing who later contacted law enforcement.

The victim did have bruising/injuries on her arms.

The CNA accused in the incident, Joe Lee Strickland III, 23, said he grabbed the woman's hands to keep her from hitting herself, and never made her hit herself.

Strickland has been charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

The nursing home refused to answer any questions at this time.

