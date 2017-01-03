82-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle on US 301 in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on US 301 and Morningside Drive in Dade City early Tuesday morning.
The woman has been identified as Mary F. Waddell.
Police say the incident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m.
US 301 was closed in both directions at the intersection while police investigated the crash. A detour has been set up in the shopping center near the intersection.
Police say the victim was walking westbound in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound. The victim was wearing dark clothes and police are unsure if she had the right away at the time of the crash.