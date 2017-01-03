82-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle on US 301 in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on US 301 and Morningside Drive in Dade City early Tuesday morning.

The woman has been identified as Mary F. Waddell.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m.

US 301 was closed in both directions at the intersection while police investigated the crash. A detour has been set up in the shopping center near the intersection.

Police say the victim was walking westbound in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound. The victim was wearing dark clothes and police are unsure if she had the right away at the time of the crash.

The driver was not charged in the crash.

The investigation continues.

