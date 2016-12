PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Four people were injured after a truck crashed into a Pasco home Thursday afternoon.

Pasco Fire Rescue responded to the home on Normandy Boulevard in Holiday after receiving a call at 2:30 p.m.

According to officials, four people inside the home were transported to the hospital. One of those individuals was trauma alerted to a Bay area hospital.

Initial reports said that only one person was in the vehicle.

FHP are investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.