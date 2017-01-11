8-year-old bicyclist hit, killed in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Gage Traver, 8, was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike across the intersection of Flagler Drive and Palm Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 7 at about 3:35 p.m.

Traver died as a result of his injuries on Monday, Jan. 9.

At the time of the crash, a 2005 Lincoln SUV, driven by Danielle T. Dunn, 41, of Port Richey, was traveling northbound on Palm Avenue, approaching the intersection of Flagler Drive when Traver attempted to cross the roadway. The SUV collided with Traver on his bike.

There were four passengers in the SUV at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

