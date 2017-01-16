18-year-old killed in Pasco crash

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Troopers tell ABC Action News that two vehicles were involved in a crash just before midnight on Sunday in Pasco County.

The accident happened at approximately 11:49 p.m. at the intersection of SR-54 and Thys Road in New Port Richey.

A 2011 Honda Civic, driven by Jorge J. Cruz-Blaco, 23, and a 1992 Ford F-150, driven by Robert S. Baldree, 20, were traveling westbound on SR-54 in the inside lane approaching Thys Road with the Honda behind the Ford. The Honda rear-ended the Ford and collided with the right rear of the truck. The truck rotated and overturned. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the roadway.

Logan M. Tuliano, 18, of New Port Richey was a passenger in the Ford. He survived the crash. Cory J. Teabout, 18, of New Port Richey died at the scene of the crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Corey Teabout, 18, died at the scene of the crash.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for Breaking News email alerts.

WATCH | Latest ABC Action News Videos | WATCH | ABC Action News Live Stream

Follow us on Twitter

Follow @abcactionnews

Like us on Facebook