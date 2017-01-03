SUV crashes into Tarpon Springs home, police search for driver responsible

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Police in Tarpon Springs are searching for the driver of a Ford Edge SUV that crashed into a home on Disston Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash around 12:55 a.m. and discovered a silver, 2009 Ford Edge SUV crashed into a home on the street, causing structural damage to the home.

Four people were in the house at the time of the crash, however, no one was injured.

The family living in the home told ABC Action News that they feel fortunate because they had just decided to move their 3-year-old and 5-year-old daughters to a bedroom in the back of the house because they were worried this may happen. Thankfully, no one was in the room that was affected by the crash.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man running from the scene. Police used K9 and air support to search the area but didn't find anyone. Witnesses also said the man appeared to have visible injuries from the crash.

The owner of the vehicle, who lives in Dunedin, told police that the vehicle was last seen on December 25, when he loaned it to an acquaintance.

Police continue to investigate the incident.