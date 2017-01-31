High school student arrested for threatening to place a destructive device close to the cafeteria

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A high school student was arrested Tuesday after making threats towards his school and other students.

On Tuesday Jan. 31 at the start of the school day, the Tarpon Springs High School resource officer was approached by two students.

The students told the officer that they were concerned about comments made by a classmate sometime on Friday, Jan. 27 during the afternoon.

The student said that he wanted to place a destructive device close to the high school cafeteria to harm fellow students and cause damage to the school.

He also stated that he wanted to harm the school's assigned resource officers and any other law enforcement officer that responded to the location as a result of the discharge of the device.

Tarpon Springs detectives were assigned to investigate the threat made by the suspect. The student was arrested and charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device, a second degree felony.

Investigators searched the student's home and did not discover any evidence of destructive device making materials or components.

He was transported to the Pinellas County Juvenile Detention Center after his arrest. The administration of Tarpon Springs High School was involved throughout this incident and investigation.