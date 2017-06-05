Uber driver arrested for strong arm robbery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - An Uber driver has been arrested after apparently ripping an expensive item off a customer, who he accused of not paying.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Jared Combs and his friend were getting dropped off outside a Palm Harbor home early Sunday morning. But seconds after getting out of the car, they say their Uber driver got out of control.

Driver Alexander Troy had picked the men up from a friend's house and was scheduled to drop Jared off at his home, then take his friend to his house. But the friend needed to run inside Jared's house to grab something. Before he could do that, the two say Alex Troy started peeling out and yelling at them out the window.

Troy then apparently got out of his car and ran after them up the driveway, claiming they canceled their fare and didn't pay. Combs tried showing the driver their receipt, but instead of calming down, he says the driver ripped his pricey gold chain his friend was wearing right off, then drove away.

"You're supposed to use Uber for going home safe instead of being out here worrying about driving and all that. I mean you shouldn't have to be assaulted and robbed by an Uber driver. You're supposed to feel safe and all that, but I definitely didn't feel safe that night," said Combs.

Pinellas County deputies arrested Alexander Troy a couple hours later at his house in Clearwater. The gold chain was still in his car. He's now charged with strong arm robbery.

Pinellas County deputies say they verified Jared and the friend had paid for their Uber ride.

We reached out to Uber for comment. They said the behavior described by the rider is clearly unacceptable, and that Alexander Troy has been removed from the app as a driver while the investigation continues.

