Deputies: Palm Harbor man attempts to fatally stab his sleeping brother following an argument

Ryan Anderson charged with Aggravated Battery

Sean O'Reilly
12:46 AM, Dec 21, 2016
6:21 AM, Dec 21, 2016

Pinellas County deputies arrested a man for stabbing his older brother with a knife following an argument.

WFTS

Ryan Anderson

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies arrested a man for stabbing his older brother with a knife following an argument.

According the arrest report, 22-year-old Ryan Anderson got into a verbal argument with his older brother Richard around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday inside the home they share at 1340 Homestead Way in Palm Harbor. When the argument ended, Richard went to the couch to take a nap.

Deputies say that Ryan was still upset and retrieved a knife from the kitchen and walked over to the couch and stabbed his sleeping 26-year-old brother in the left arm.

The men's step-father, 57-year-old Michael Carr, heard the attack and came running out of living room and witnessed Ryan attacking his brother with the knife. Carr was able to disarm Ryan and hold him until deputies arrived.

Paramedics transported Richard to Florida Hospital North Pinellas for non-life threatening injuries.

Ryan told deputies he attempted to kill his brother by stabbing him in the chest.

Deputies arrested Ryan, charging him with one count of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon/Great Bodily Harm.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top