Teens caught on camera rummaging through cars in Countryside neighborhood

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Some homeowners in the Countryside neighborhood near Delachaise Court, found out the hard way why it’s important to lock their car doors at night.

One resident’s Nest surveillance cameras caught a group of young teenagers going up to her husband’s car, opening the door, and then sitting inside for nearly two minutes rummaging for valuables.

The owner tells ABC Action News they got away with his old iPod.

The teens are seen on video casually walking away like nothing ever happened.

The victims in this case started to spread the word in the neighborhood and already found out they are not alone.

At least one other neighbor had their car ransacked, too.

A disappointing way to start the new year, but serving an important reminder not to let your guard down.