Small business owner offers reward after being burglarized

Kevin Dyer, owner of Trees by Kevin M Dyer, said he's been trimming trees in the Tampa Bay area for more than ten years.

"We are a small family owned business, just trying to make a living out here," said Dyer.

Dyer said his business was devastated this week after thieves stole $25,000 worth of equipment from him.

"The took thirty-one units from my trailer," said Dyer.

The stolen items include chainsaws, pole saws, and climbing saws.

He said the thieves entered his lot near US-19 and Ulmerton in Largo and stole the items. He's trying to get by with the remaining saws his business still has available.

"I feel real violated, I'd give my shirt off my back to anybody and it's a shame," said Dyer.

Dyer said he's offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible. The reward will go up to $5,000 if the equipment is returned.

Contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office with any information on this case.