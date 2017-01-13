PINELLAS CO., Fla. - A Pinellas County woman was arrested Tuesday for loading up her purse with several products from a CVS.

According to a police affidavit, Sarah C. Stark, 28, entered the CVS at 3765 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo on Christmas day.

She admitted to grabbing various feminine products including moisturizers and Trojan vibrators.

Police said Stark removed the products from their boxes and put them in her purse. She then left the store without paying for the items.

The stolen merchandise was worth $446.23.

Police arrested Start on Jan. 10.

She is charged with Grand Theft and has bonded out of jail.