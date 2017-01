LARGO, Fla. - Jan. 27 is the last day to sign up for the Clerk's 11th Annual Valentine's Day Group Wedding.

Up to 50 couples are expected to be joined together for one group wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, 2017 in the Wedding Garden of the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo.

Over 40 couples have already reserved their place, so availability is limited.

A single ceremony will unite all the couples in attendance in an annual event organized by the Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Ken Burke.

Performances from Deputy Clark Tiffany Clayton and the Charmonizers Barbershop Quartet will highlight the day.

Wedding cake and refreshments will be provided by local sponsors.

The Clerk has waived the normal $30.00 ceremony fee, but standard marriage license fees will still apply.

In order to be eligible to register for the 2017 wedding event, application for a marriage license must be made between December 19, 2016 and February 10, 2017.

The ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. in the Wedding Garden of the Florida Botanical Gardens located at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33774.

Couples will receive a special Commemorative Marriage Certificate, which will be mailed within one week from the date of the ceremony with the official Certificate of Marriage.

All couples should arrive at the Botanical Gardens by 1:00 p.m. on the day of the event with their marriage license and identification.