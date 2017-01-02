Largo Police arrest 18-year-old Jared Compton for First Degree Murder

LARGO, Fla. - Police arrested an 18-year-old Largo man on a murder charge after a man died on New Year's Eve.



Sunstar EMS personnel responded to 616 Rosery Rd NW in Largo to treat an injured person. Quade Gifford died at the scene. Paramedics reported that Gifford suffered obvious trauma and called for police to respond.



Largo officers arrived at approximately 11:30 p.m. and began an investigation. Police identified Jared Compton as a suspect in Gifford's death.



Homicide detectives located Compton on Sunday. The teenager was brought to the Largo Police Department for questioning. Authorities say Compton implicated himself as the person responsible for the murder of Gifford while being interrogated.



Officers arrested Compton on a charge of First Degree Murder and took him to the Pinellas County Jail,



Largo Police report Gifford's murder is an active investigation.



