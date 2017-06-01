IT and manufacturing job market hot in Tampa Bay area

Clearwater -

More high paying jobs are coming to the Tampa Bay area. Specifically in the area of technology and manufacturing as it continues to grow.

The break room at Vology gets pretty competitive.

“It’s a fun culture to be a part of that’s for sure,” said Mike Cordeiro, Vology’s Talent Acquisition Partner.

But when employees at the Vology's Pinellas County office aren’t playing ping pong, they are helping the IT Services company expand.

“We have a great staff and we are constantly hiring, especially on the technology side,” said Vice President John Medaska.

While the IT industry is booming, manufacturing is also growing.

The latest report shows more than 3,000 new manufacturing jobs in the Tampa Bay throughout the last three years. The average pay is more than $71,000.

Vology just hired 80 new workers last year. And they expect to add 200 more in the next four. From technology to sales and management positions.

“We have a great training program and when we bring people on in the technology side, we are able to give them full technology training, hands on experience with customers. And experience across networking servers, storage and data center training, so that their career is long term here at Vology,” said Medaska.

To stand out from the pack, Vology managers say certifications help. They also work closely with local colleges to look for talent.

“I’m able to build relationship with all the people I bring in to the company and to watch them grow here and watch them succeed, and get in different roles. We are huge on promoting from within,” said Cordeiro.

Overall, Production Tech Support is expected to have the most openings in the next year with more than 200 projected positions.