DUNDEIN, Fla. - A man is in jail, his victim in the hospital after a violent robbery early Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Todd Orvis after they caught him at the Publix parking lot off Curlew Rd. in Dunedin.

They were first alerted about a break-in at the St. Mark Lutheran Church at around 1 a.m.

A canine team lead investigators to the parking lot across the street where they found a moving truck with Orvis and 68-year-old Ernest Maxey.

Orvis told deputies he'd broken into the church and then crossed the street where he broke into an SUV.

He told them he was experiencing alcohol withdrawal and hallucinations and thought he saw someone inside the SUV.

He then got into a Penske moving truck parked nearby where he found Maxey.

According to his arrest report, he hit Maxey several times with a fire extinguisher and took his wallet and credit cards before he was arrested.

Deputies say Maxey remains hospitalized.

Ovis remains in jail and faces burglary, robbery and assault charges.