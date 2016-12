CLEARWATER, Fla. - A woman has died after being stabbed Monday morning at a residence in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue were called to the home at 1450 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. at 10:25 a.m.

The woman was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Neighbors are now hurting after a devastating loss during the season of giving.

"It's sad," said Sherrel Oats. "It's sad she had to lose her life that way."

Neighbors say the women was in her early 20's and had recently moved from south Florida.

"There's been a lot of killing going on around here," said Latisa Murphy, a community minister with The Christ Church of Universal Love in Largo.

She met the victim Saturday at a youth outreach event at a nearby park.

"Looking into her face, I felt that something wasn’t right, and she wanted to talk about it," said Murphy. "We did pray with her."

