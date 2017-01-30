Police looking for man wanted for attempted second-degree murder

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Police detectives are looking for a suspect wanted for second-degree murder.

La'Mel Johnson, 29, is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday morning that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred at 124 N. Jefferson Ave. after the suspect and Michael Rackard, 34, got into an argument.

Johnson left the scene, and Rackard was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Detectives have a warrant for Johnson's arrest.

He is 5'7" tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including one that says "110 percent gangsta" and another that says "death before dishonor." He also has a five-point star tattoo on his neck.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should ccall Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411. A tip to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward of up to $3,000.

