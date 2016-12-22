Pinellas County deputies seize 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Clearwater

Ndue Qosaj arrested for Armed Trafficking

Sean O'Reilly
12:59 AM, Dec 21, 2016
9:15 PM, Dec 21, 2016

Pinellas County deputies made a big drug bust during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

WFTS
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Around 11:50 a.m., a deputy conducting speed enforcement on U.S. 19 in Clearwater observed a 2006 Mercedes-Benz E350 speeding while traveling southbound near the State Road 580 overpass.

The deputy reports the car was traveling 73 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed zone.

The deputy pulled over the Mercedes-Benz's driver near the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard.

While the deputy spoke to the driver, 21-year-old Ndue Qosaj of Palm Harbor, the deputy reported he could smell marijuana coming from inside the car.

The deputy searched Qosaj's car and found 60 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and $5,672 in cash inside.

The deputy arrested Qosaj, charging him with one count of Armed Trafficking in Marijuana and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to state records, Qosaj served over a year in prison for a 2012 home invasion robbery.

