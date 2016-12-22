Pinellas County deputies seize 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies made a big drug bust during a traffic stop on Tuesday.



Around 11:50 a.m., a deputy conducting speed enforcement on U.S. 19 in Clearwater observed a 2006 Mercedes-Benz E350 speeding while traveling southbound near the State Road 580 overpass.



The deputy reports the car was traveling 73 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed zone.



The deputy pulled over the Mercedes-Benz's driver near the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard.



While the deputy spoke to the driver, 21-year-old Ndue Qosaj of Palm Harbor, the deputy reported he could smell marijuana coming from inside the car.



The deputy searched Qosaj's car and found 60 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and $5,672 in cash inside.



The deputy arrested Qosaj, charging him with one count of Armed Trafficking in Marijuana and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.



According to state records, Qosaj served over a year in prison for a 2012 home invasion robbery.