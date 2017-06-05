Hundreds of jobs available at JobNewsUSA.com's Clearwater Job Fair on Tuesday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - JobNewsUSA.com is hosting its Job Fair in Clearwater on Tuesday to fill over hundreds of openings.



Recruiters from more than a dozen Tampa Bay area companies will be on hand to meet and interview prospective applicants.



The job fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 2580 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.



Attendees are encouraged to bring at least 20 copies of their resume and dress for professionally for the job you desire.



There are employment opportunities for people of all experience levels and skill sets. Both full and part time jobs are available.



Companies participating in the job fair include:

Allied Universal

Ameriprise Financial

Aramark

AArrow Sign Spinners

Empire Today

FIS Global

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Jasper Contractors

LaSalle Computer Learning Center

Market Technologies

Massey Services

Postcard Mania

USAA

PeopleReady

FrankCrum Staffing

Masonite

FreightCenter

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Amerilife



Parking and admission to the fair are free. For more information on specific jobs available or to pre-register for the job fair, visit www.jobnewsusa.com/tampa/event/jcyb/JobNewsUSA-com-Clearwater-Job-Fair-June-6th.



